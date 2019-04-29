Rapist hunted by police after sex attack on woman

The 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Attack: Woman raped in flat.

A woman has been raped in a flat in West Dunbartonshire.

The 28-year-old was attacked in a Clydebank flat in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Emergency services attended Burns Street after the sex attack was reported at around 3am.

Officers remained at the scene on Monday as investigations continue.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 3am on Sunday, April 28, police received a report of a 28-year-old woman being seriously sexually assaulted in Burns Street, Clydebank.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

