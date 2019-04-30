Lost lurcher handed into police after 400-mile journey

A member of the public drove the dog home to Coatbridge after finding her wandering in London.

Stray: Paloma the lurcher. Scottish SPCA

A lost lurcher has been handed into police after travelling almost 400 miles.

A member of the public found the black female dog wandering in Uxbridge in West London before driving her home to Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire.

She was handed into the local police station and is in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

Staff at the rehoming centre have named her Paloma and are now appealing for information.

Centre manager Peter Fleming said, "We were notified by Police Scotland of the dog who had been handed into the police station in Coatbridge.

"We were very surprised to hear where she came from.

"She is a very friendly girl and is in good health, the staff have named her Paloma.

"The member of the public found Paloma straying on the M25 in Uxbridge, West London and put her in his vehicle and travelled the long distance to Coatbridge."

