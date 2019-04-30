Glasgow Airport runway reopens after security alert
Police were called to an alarm on an EasyJet flight from Gatwick on Tuesday morning.
All flights at Glasgow Airport were suspended due to a security alert on a plane.
Emergency services were called to an alarm on an EasyJet flight from Gatwick at 10.25am on Tuesday.
The runway has now reopened and flights have resumed.
Passengers are being kept in the terminal building to be questioned by police.
A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "Operations were temporarily suspended due to an incident declared on an inbound flight"
A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "All the passengers and crew members have disembarked from a plane which is currently being searched by police following a security alert reported by the crew of a flight at Glasgow Airport.
"Officers and the other emergency services are in attendance."
Passenger Kevin McCann said: "The flight seemed normal up to the point we were held on the runway.
"Then the police came on and said there has been an incident.
"We are on the bus where the police are going to carry out checks.
"I was reading so was oblivious to anything that happened."
Another passenger added: "We are being handed out water. The police are taking brief details from passengers."
