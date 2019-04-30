Celtic fan 'invaded pitch with baby' after Old Firm goal

Anthony Smith from Parkhead is accused of running on to the pitch after Celtic scored.

Goal: Fans celebrating opener. SNS

A Celtic fan is accused of invading the pitch while carrying a baby after his team scored the opening goal of an Old Firm derby.

Anthony Smith, from Parkhead, Glasgow, allegedly celebrated with the one-year-old boy after Odsonne Edouard scored at Celtic Park to put the home team one up against Rangers on March 31 this year.

Prosecutors claim Smith took out his phone to take photos of the incident while also colliding with others.

It is alleged the 32-year-old also pushed past stewards, who asked him to return to his seat.

Smith, who appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court, denies a breach of the peace and a charge under the Children and Young Person Act.

Sheriff Allan Findlay granted Smith bail and set a trial for August.

Celtic won the heated derby match by two goals to one.

