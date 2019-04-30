Altar display smashed up by vandals at Catholic church

The wrecking spree took place at St Simon's Church in Partick, Glasgow, on Monday.

Damage: The display was destroyed by vandals. St Simon’s Catholic Church

Vandals have smashed up an altar display at a Catholic church in Glasgow.

Police are investigating after St Simon's church in the Partick area of the city was targeted on Monday.

A statue of Jesus was broken, flowers were strewn across the floor and other religious displays were damaged.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the incident."

St Simon's is the third oldest Catholic church in Glasgow and is known as the 'Polish church'.

Polish soldiers who were stationed at nearby Yorkhill Barracks during WWII worshipped in the church.

Polish language services still take place at St Simon's to this day.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.