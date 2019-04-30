Man arrested by police over rape of woman on street

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sex attack in Paisley on Monday morning.

Rape: Police cordoned off the area in Paisley.

A man was arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on a street in Paisley.

A 40-year-old woman was attacked on Oakshaw Street East at 2am on Monday, forcing police to cordon off the area.

A man, 31, was arrested in connection with the incident but later released by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Ian Ross said: "I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area of Oakshaw Street East between midnight and 2am on Monday morning, who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward.

"Also, anyone driving on this road with dash-cam footage should contact officers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.