Man arrested by police over rape of woman on street
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sex attack in Paisley on Monday morning.
A 40-year-old woman was attacked on Oakshaw Street East at 2am on Monday, forcing police to cordon off the area.
A man, 31, was arrested in connection with the incident but later released by police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Inspector Ian Ross said: "I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area of Oakshaw Street East between midnight and 2am on Monday morning, who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward.
"Also, anyone driving on this road with dash-cam footage should contact officers."
