Search to find two teenage girls missing from school

Courtney Semple and Kimberley Currie were last seen at their school in Denny, Falkirk.

Missing: Courtney Semple and Kimberley Currie were last seen at their school.

A search has been launched to find two teenage girls missing from school.

Courtney Semple and Kimberley Currie were last seen at their school in Denny, Falkirk, at 1pm on Monday.

The 14 and 13-year-old are thought to have travelled to Glasgow.

Courtney is 4ft 8in, slim and has long brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was wearing a dark red top, dark jeans and has the nickname Tinnie.

Kimberley is 5ft 2in, slim and has long dark hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a light Hard Rock Cafe hoodie.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.