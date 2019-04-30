Ex-Labour councillor embezzled more than £8000 from charity

Yvonne Kucuk stole the money from a trust set up after the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Embezzlement: Yvonne Kucuk.

A former councillor has been convicted of embezzling more than £8000 from a community charity.

Yvonne Kucuk, 52, stole the money while she was company secretary for the People's Development Trust in Dalmarnock, Glasgow.

The trust ran the £3.5m Commonwealth Games legacy hub, which aimed to secure a legacy for the east end following the games but collapsed into administration in January this year.

When discrepancies were discovered in the organisation's finances, auditors were called in to look at its books.

Shortly afterwards, Kucuk - an ex-councillor in nearby Calton - and the trust's project manager William Faulds were arrested and charged with embezzlement.

A trial heard cheque stubs made out to "cash" were discovered with no corresponding receipts or paperwork.

Kucuk was found to have also once asked a colleague to return a bag with £2000 in cash inside while she was suspended.

The court also heard payments had been made to someone called "Johnny the Turk" for "literacy services".

Kucuk told the trial: "We paid a number of people in cash. It was to keep the money locally in the community. It is normal practice."

However, her evidence was rejected by a judge and both accused were convicted of embezzling £8120 from the trust, which went into administration this year.

Both were bailed at Glasgow Sheriff Court pending sentencing next month.

Sheriff Mary McCrory told them: "It is unthinkable for someone with financial responsibility for the trust to act this way.

"There is a serious breach of trust at the heart of this embezzlement and I reject your evidence."

