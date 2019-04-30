Glasgow Airport search finds nothing after security alert

Police confirmed nothing of note was found after all flights were suspended on Tuesday morning.

Search: Police found nothing of note following the incident. Kevin McCann

Police have said nothing suspicious was found after a search of a plane at the centre of a security incident at Glasgow Airport.

All flights to and from the terminal were temporarily suspended after the alarm was raised by the crew about an issue at 10.25am on Tuesday.

The alert involved an easyJet flight from Gatwick Airport.

Police said the plane was searched with a "negative" result and all passengers from the flight have been spoken to and were able to continue their journeys.

Flights have since been returning to normal.

'The plane has been searched with a negative result and nothing has been found.' Police Scotland spokeswoman

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "All passengers from the affected flight have been spoken to by officers and able to continue their journeys.

"The plane has been searched with a negative result and nothing has been found.

"The circumstances surrounding the nature of the security alert will continue to be investigated."

There have been no reports of any injuries.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: "EasyJet can confirm that passengers on flight EZY883 from London Gatwick to Glasgow were delayed disembarking on arrival in Glasgow, purely as a precaution, due to additional security checks.

"The passengers have been disembarked and taken into the terminal.

"The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding."

Pictures emerged on social media of passengers being "dumped" in a room, with complaints they were not being given any information.

Passenger Kevin McCann said: "The flight seemed normal up to the point we were held on the runway.

"Then the police came on and said there has been an incident.

"We are on the bus where the police are going to carry out checks.

"I was reading so was oblivious to anything that happened."

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "At 10.25am, emergency services attended an arriving easyJet flight from Gatwick following reports of a security alert on board.

"Operations were temporarily suspended until the incident was stood down and normal operations resumed after 22 minutes."

