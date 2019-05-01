Lorry smashes through barrier on M74 closing slip road

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the motorway at around 12.20am on Wednesday.

Crash: The lorry came off the road on the M74. Scotland Transerv

A slip road on the M74 has been closed after a lorry smashed through a barrier.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the motorway southbound at J8 Canderside at around 12.20am on Wednesday.

The male driver of the HGV was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Damage: The barrier will need to be repaired. Scotland Transerv

At 10.21am on Wednesday, Scotland Transerv advised that the road remained closed and told drivers to seek an alternative route.

With around 100m of barrier to be repaired, the works are expected to extend throughout the day.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 12.20am, police received a report of a road crash where a lorry came off the road on the M74.

"The driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the off-slip remains closed."

