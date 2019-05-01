Man seriously injured after repeatedly stabbed on street
The attack happened on Tradeston Street in Glasgow during Wednesday morning.
A man has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed on a street.
The attack happened on Tradeston Street in Glasgow at 6.50am on Wednesday.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University in a serious condition.
Police have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.
A spokesman said: "At about 6.50am, officers were called to a man who was injured as a result of an assault on Tradeston Street.
"Officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries and to trace the man responsible."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 6.59am to attend an incident on Tradeston Street in Glasgow.
"We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one male patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."
