Man seriously injured after repeatedly stabbed on street

Police: Officers have cordoned off the area.

A man has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed on a street.

The attack happened on Tradeston Street in Glasgow at 6.50am on Wednesday.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University in a serious condition.

Police have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A spokesman said: "At about 6.50am, officers were called to a man who was injured as a result of an assault on Tradeston Street.

"Officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries and to trace the man responsible."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 6.59am to attend an incident on Tradeston Street in Glasgow.

"We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one male patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

