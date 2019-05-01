Two schoolchildren threatened by masked man with hammer

The armed man approached the 14-year-olds before demanding money in North Lanarkshire.

Two schoolchildren have been threatened and chased by a masked man armed with a hammer in North Lanarkshire.

The 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were on a footpath on Range Road, in Motherwell, when they were approached by the man at around 10pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The man, who was wearing a mask and holding a mallet or hammer, threatened the children and demanded money.

The teenagers were able to run off and make their way to a nearby house and seek assistance from the householder.

The man is described as around 6ft1 with a slim build and was wearing all black.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "Were you in this area at that time? Possibly walking your dog? Were you passing in your car, or returning home?

"If you seen anything or anyone acting suspiciously please contact Wishaw CID."

