Police officer 'feared for his life during machete attack'

Sergeant Brian Simpson was called to a routine incident before the alleged assault in Dumbarton.

High Court: Craig Brown is accused of attempted murder (file pic). © STV

A police officer feared he could have been killed by a man armed with a machete who allegedly tried to murder him.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, 44, told a jury how the assailant swung the weapon at him during an incident last September.

Mr Simpson said he recalled feeling "scared" and claimed had never been threatened like that in his 19-year police career.

He described the machete and added: "There was absolutely no need to be walking about the streets with it.

"If that had struck me, it would have caused significant injuries."

The officer was giving evidence at the trial of Craig Brown at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Brown, 33, denies attempting to murder Mr Simpson during the incident in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

The officer had been called to investigate reports of someone acting suspiciously in the street.

He spotted a man at the location, who asked him: "Are you an armed response unit?"

Mr Simpson said: "It was an unusual question. I said no. He then stated: 'Well, you better get one'.

"I knew exactly what he meant as he then withdrew a long machete from his right trouser leg and held it out in an aggressive, threatening manner."

Mr Simpson said he ran behind a car to create a barrier between himself and the armed man.

He said the individual then told him he should "hope armed police are on their way" before running at him with the weapon.

The officer recalled: "I saw him wave the sword, just missing my back. By that time, it was only a couple of feet away.

"I was scared. I was there by myself in front of someone telling me to get firearms officers."

After an attempt to stop the attacker with incapacitant spray, Mr Simpson called for backup. When other officers arrived, the armed man fled.

Mr Simpson told the court: "There were a lot of 'what ifs' afterwards, like what if I had not reacted as quickly as I did. He could have killed me."

The trial, before Lord Clark, continues.

