Prince Charles to meet Outlander's Sam Heughan in Glasgow

The royal will speak to students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where Heughan studied.

Outlander: Has made a star of Galloway-born Heughan. Outlander

Prince Charles will meet Outlander star Sam Heughan on a visit to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland later this week.

He will also speak to students from a range of disciplines and see some of their creative and performance work when he visits on Friday.

Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, is patron of the conservatoire.

Galloway-born Heughan, who graduated in 2003 and went on to star in Outlander, will later host a Q&A session with acting students.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) describes itself as one of Europe's most multi-disciplinary arts education environments, teaching music, drama, dance, production and film.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the RCS, said: "We're delighted to have a patron who is passionate about the value of the arts to society and is committed, as we are, to the vital importance of early access to and progression in arts education.

"The arts have such a crucial role to play in the current and future well-being of individuals, communities and society as whole and this visit is a chance to celebrate the creative and performing arts at the Conservatoire and the strong commitment of our patron."

He added: "I'm also delighted that Sam Heughan is able to join us for this special occasion. Sam is a fantastic role model and I hope he too enjoys his visit."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.