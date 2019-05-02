Almost 500 homes without water as bottles given to residents

A number of burst water mains in Hamilton have resulted in the loss of supplies for 490 properties.

Almost 500 homes have been left without water with bottles being issued to residents.

Pallets of water have been dropped off on streets in postcodes including ML3 5 and ML3 7 due to the shortage.

But residents have taken to social media to say some streets have not been issued with the pallets, leaving them with "no water and no help".

One said: "Your customers are waking up this morning with no water and no help. Shocking."

Another added: "There's no one round at my end of the crescent so i'm going to go out and collect some for my neighbours who aren't physically able to get round and carry them back."

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Customers in some parts of Hamilton are experiencing loss of normal water supply due to faulty valve causing a number of burst water mains.

"Scottish Water technicians are on site working to restore normal supplies to about 490 affected properties in ML3 5 and ML3 7.

"Bottled water is on site at various points for collection

Customers who require additional support please call 0800 0778 778 to arrange delivery.

"Apologies to all affected customers for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience and understanding."

