Man dies and three teenagers seriously injured in crash

The smash happened on the A74 in Dumfries on Wednesday night.

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours.

A young man has died and three teenagers have been seriously injured in a car crash.

The smash happened on the A74 near Ecclefechan in Dumfries shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Police said the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash involving a Ford Fiesta.

Three passengers, two women aged 16 and 19 and an 18-year-old man, were taken to hospital in a serious condition. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road was closed to allow a full road collision examination to take place."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.