Serial rapist who attacked eight women jailed for 15 years

Graeme Brown, from Renfrew, attacked his victims which included ex-lovers and casual partners.

A serial rapist who attacked eight women has been jailed for 15 years.

Graeme Brown, from Renfrew, attacked his victims which included ex-lovers and casual partners over a 13-year period.

The 33-year-old was convicted of the rapes which happened between February 2003 and July 2016 as well as an indecent assault on a man.

The court heard from Brown's victims about attacks he subjected them to in Erskine, Linwood and Paisley.

One woman told the High Court in Glasgow she was held captive in Brown's home over three days and was raped during that time.

She said Brown presented a gun at her while she was there, and that she only managed to escape when a friend came to the house to rescue her.

In a joint minute read to the court it was heard what she described as a gun was in fact a cigarette lighter.

Another one of his victims said she did not want to have sex with Brown but he ignored her and carried on.

She then took to social media to challenge Brown about his behaviour.

A man gave evidence that Brown indecently assaulted him during a sexual encounter with him and another female.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Tom Hughes told Brown: "You have been convicted of vile sexual offences."

He added: "I think it's appropriate to pay tribute to the fact in very difficult circumstances the witnesses have come to court and have given their evidence in a very dignified way."

Brown showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

