Search for boy who went missing from school two weeks ago
A search has been launched to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing from school for two weeks.
David Cececotto was last seen at Eastbank Academy in Glasgow at noon on April 17.
The teenager failed to attend his afternoon classes and has not been seen since.
David was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a black rucksack when he disappeared.
The teenager, from Skirsa Street is Glasgow, is known to go to Essex, Sussex and London.
