Search for boy who went missing from school two weeks ago

David Cececotto was last seen at Eastbank Academy in Glasgow at noon on April 17.

David Cececotto: The 15-year-old failed to attend his afternoon classes.

A search has been launched to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing from school for two weeks.

The teenager failed to attend his afternoon classes and has not been seen since.

David was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a black rucksack when he disappeared.

The teenager, from Skirsa Street is Glasgow, is known to go to Essex, Sussex and London.

