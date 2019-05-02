Driver and teenage passenger killed in lorry and van crash

A 57-year-old man who was driving a van and a 17-year-old passenger died on the A74(M).

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A driver and a teenage passenger have died in a crash between a lorry and a van.

The smash happened on the A74(M) between junctions 20 and 21, Canonbie, Dumfries, at 6.15am on Thursday.

A 57-year-old man who was driving the van and a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Another man died after a crash nine hours before on the same road near Ecclefechan in Dumfries.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash involving a Ford Fiesta.

Three passengers, two women aged 16 and 19 and an 18-year-old man, were taken to hospital in a serious condition. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

