Woman warned after rotting body of foal found in stables

Jenness Mitchell

Four other horses have now been signed into the care of the SSPCA following an investigation.

Malnourished: Four horses were taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.
Malnourished: Four horses were taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

A woman has been issued with an animal welfare notice after the rotting body of a foal was found at stables in Ayrshire.

Pictures taken at the Romilly Stables in Dailly show the malnourished animals covered in lice, sores and bald patches. The dead horse had also been hogtied.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "A woman in Dailly, Ayrshire, has signed four horses over in to the care of the Scottish SPCA and been issued with an animal welfare notice following an investigation.

"Whilst this woman had sought veterinary treatment for the horses in her care, we believe she should have done this much sooner and as a result she has compromised the welfare of these animals.

"This notice is clear that we feel she should not own any horses in future."

Neglect: A foal had to be put down.
Neglect: A foal had to be put down.

The Scottish SPCA were initially alerted to the neglect on April 25.

The following day, inspectors attended at the stables and found that the foal had been put to sleep on veterinary advice prior to the start of their probe.

The charity provided clear instruction on the safe and proper way to remove the horse, which was arranged by the landowner.

However during the Scottish SPCA's investigation, concerned animal welfare campaigners removed the four remaining horses from the stables on April 28.

Two of the horses were taken to Whispering Willows Sanctuary in Wales, while the other two were moved to another address in Scotland.

Scottish SPCA officers travelled down to Wales on Tuesday and transported the two horses into the care of Redwings Sanctuary. The following day, the other two were taken into the care of World Horse Welfare.

'Whilst this woman had sought veterinary treatment for the horses in her care, we believe she should have done this much sooner and as a result she has compromised the welfare of these animals. This notice is clear that we feel she should not own any horses in future'
Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn

Chief superintendent Flynn stated: "We had concerns about the welfare of these horses and, before we had a chance to progress our investigation, they were removed without authorisation by representatives from Whispering Willows Sanctuary on April 28.

"They removed four horses, two of which were taken to their site in Wales and two of which were moved to another address in Scotland.

"We quickly made arrangements to visit the site in Wales as part of our ongoing enquiry into the condition of the horses.

"With representatives from the police, Redwings and World Horse Welfare, we visited the site in Wales on April 30. It was mutually agreed these horses would be taken to a Redwings Sanctuary.

"One horse was suffering from a historical leg injury which left nasty scarring but would not have been causing it any pain."

"On May 1, we revisited the owner and she signed the four horses over in to our care.

"Later that day, we attended the site where the other two horses had been moved to take them in to our care.

"For the time being, they will be looked after by World Horse Welfare."

In Scotland, only Scottish SPCA inspectors, police officers and those appointed by a council have the authority to seize animals on welfare grounds.

In respect to this case, a force spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the situation, but this is not a matter for the police. The Scottish SPCA are investigating."

