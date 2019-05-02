Man stabbed in back during attack outside primary school

The assault happened near St Cadoc's Primary School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

Newton Mearns: Police cordoned off the area.

A man has been stabbed outside a primary school in East Renfrewshire.

The attack happened outside St Cadoc's Primary School on Crookfur Road in Newton Mearns at 12.30pm on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers have closed a stretch of the M77 at the area's slip road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.30 pm on Thursday, police were called to a report of a 36-year-old man having been assaulted on Crookfur Road, Newton Mearns.

"Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Crookfur Road is currently closed between Harvie Avenue and Abercorn Road whilst enquiries are carried out."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call at 12.45pm on Thursday to attend an incident on Crookfur Road in Newton Mearns.

"One paramedic response unit and an ambulance were dispatched and a male patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.