Major search for missing woman last seen on Monday

Concern is growing for Emma Faulds who has not been in touch with friends or family in three days.

Missing: Emma Faulds was last seen on Monday.

A major search is underway for an Ayrshire woman who has not been seen in three days.

Concern is growing for Emma Faulds who has not been in contact with friends or family since Monday.

Police say that is completely out of character for the 39-year-old, who is described as being very sociable and having a large circle of friends.

Emma, who was last seen on Fullarton Street, Kilmarnock, is around 5ft3 with a slim build and long blonde hair with a fringe.

She is also very athletic and known to attend the gym regularly.

Officers are also working with bus companies in the search for Emma who is known to frequent Kilmarnock, Paisley and Glasgow.

Inspector Iain Murray, Kilmarnock Police Office, said: "It is completely out of character for Emma to not be in touch with family and friends, she has a large circle of friends and is very sociable in nature.

"It has been over three days since she has last been in touch with anyone, and although this may be normal for some people, it is not for Emma.

"Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including searching through CCTV footage and speaking with those who know her to try and trace her.

"We appreciate that those who know Emma are worried and have already been out searching for her, however we would ask that these people liaise with police so that any searches can be coordinated. This means we can carry out searches efficiently and effectively.

"We would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police, who may have information on Emma's whereabouts or who may have seen her in the days up to her last sighting, or have seen her since Monday to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask Emma herself to get in touch - we just want to make sure you are safe and well."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101.

