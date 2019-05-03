  • STV
Thousands pay their respects at Billy McNeill's funeral

STV

Church service followed by procession to Celtic Park as friends, family and fans bid farewell.

Thousands have attended a funeral service and procession for Celtic legend Billy McNeill.

The first British man to lift the European Cup - when Celtic beat Inter Milan in Lisbon in 1967 - died aged 79 last week.

A funeral mass was held at St Aloysius Church before thousands of supporters bid McNeill a final farewell outside Celtic Park.

A huge congregation included huge names from the world of football, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Celtic's entire first-team squad, manager Neil Lennon, and former bosses Brendan Rodgers, Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill also attended.

Neil Lennon, Sir Alex Ferguson and Brendan Rodgers were among the mourners.
Neil Lennon, Sir Alex Ferguson and Brendan Rodgers were among the mourners. SNS

McNeill, who endured a battle with dementia in his final years, died on Monday, April 22 surrounded by his family, including wife Liz.

The mass was led by Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, who recalled watching the Lisbon Lions lift the European Cup as a 16-year-old boy.

He said: "Everyone remembers Billy holding up the European Cup in Lisbon. What a sight that was!

"His already imperious presence and stature was magnified by the achievement, by the accolade and by the context.

Lisbon Lions teammate Jim Craig helped carry the coffin.
Lisbon Lions teammate Jim Craig helped carry the coffin. SNS

"Billy McNeill, the boy from Bellshill, Liz's darling husband and father of their children, became public property.

"Beloved of the Celtic family, he was greatly appreciated also by the general Scottish public and by so many people across the world because he was the superb captain of the famous Lisbon Lions."

Mourners also heard from McNeill's son Martyn and veteran sports journalist Archie Macpherson.

Thousands of supporters watched on big screens at Celtic Park.
Thousands of supporters watched on big screens at Celtic Park. STV

Macpherson said: "I can't think of anyone with a bad word to say about Billy. There was no malice in him at all."

Following the service, McNeill's body was taken to Celtic Park where thousands of supporters had surrounded the statue erected four years ago in his honour.

They applauded to show their gratitude to the Bellshill-born club legend who lifted 31 titles as a player and manager at Parkhead.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.