  • STV
  • MySTV

Margaret Fleming carers 'unable to look after themselves'

STV

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, have been accused of murdering Ms Fleming.

Missing: Margaret Fleming has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.
Missing: Margaret Fleming has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years. Police Handout

A former friend of two carers accused of murdering missing Margaret Fleming told a jury they could not look after themselves.

Alison Nugent, 55, was giving evidence on Friday at the High Court in Glasgow where Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, deny murdering Ms Fleming at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, at some point between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

Mrs Nugent told jurors: "They couldn't look after themselves never mind anyone else.

"They were in ill health and their house was falling apart around their ears.

"They didn't have the wherewithal to care for another person."

Nugent said the house was "in disrepair" and the ceiling was peeling away.

The court had previously seen pictures of the home that was described as "chaotic" by a police scene examiner.

The court heard that Jones never told Mrs Nugent about Ms Fleming until there was a missing persons' inquiry into her disappearance in November 2016.

She said: "Avril said she came back from getting her hair done and Margaret and Eddie had gone on a walk to Weymss Bay.

"She said there was someone at the door looking for Margaret and then the police appeared.

"Then Margaret ran away."

Mrs Nugent claims Jones told her Miss Fleming had gone to go with travellers.

She stopped all contact with Jones as she "couldn't believe the story anymore".

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1437461-woman-was-assaulted-by-man-accused-of-murdering-daughter/ | default

Jones' cousin Margaret Millar said she was told Ms Fleming would come back and collect her benefit money.

She told the court that in letter exchanges before the year 2000, Jones said she had fallen out with Ms Fleming who had then left, but "didn't go into specific details".

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues before Sheriff Lord Matthews.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.