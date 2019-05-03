Lorry driver dies after vehicle overturns in M74 crash
A lorry driver has died after his vehicle overturned in a crash on the M74.
The smash happened on the route near Lesmahagow, Lanark, shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday.
A lorry collided with a BMW car before it careered off the motorway and overturned.
A 42-year-old man, who was driving the lorry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed the motorway for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Police have charged a 36-year-old man, who was driving the BMW, in connection with road traffic offences.
A spokeswoman added: "An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the collision.
"Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them.
"In particular, if you have a dash cam, please check your footage as you could have captured information on the vehicles which could assist in the investigation."
