Search after mum and three children go missing from home

Kellyann Crosbie and her children were last seen in Knightswood, Glasgow, on Wednesday.

Search: Kellyann Crosbie and her children are missing.

A search has been launched to find a mum and her three children who have gone missing.

Kellyann Crosbie and her children, a boy aged two and girls aged three and four, were last seen leaving her flat on Kirkton Avenue in Knightswood, Glasgow, on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is slim, has long dark hair and a nose ring. All three children have dark hair.

Ms Crosbie is possibly staying with friends but police are eager to make sure her children are ok.

Inspector Jim McLauchlan said: "For whatever reason Kellyann left her flat with her children around 1.45 am on Wednesday morning and has not been in touch with family for almost three days now.

"We believe that she may be in the company of her sister somewhere in Knightswood or north of the city, possibly Maryhill. It's possible they are staying with friends, however, even if that's the case, we still need to know that the children are ok.

"She was reported missing yesterday afternoon and since then officers have been checking CCTV, speaking to family and friends as well as searching addresses where she is known to frequent but so far no further sightings.

"While she has been away with her children before without letting people know where they all are, our priority is to make sure the children are safe and well and with that in mind, I would ask that she or her sister make contact with us as soon as possible."

