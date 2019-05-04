Woman who went missing with children during night found

Kellyann Crosbie left her flat in Knightswood, Glasgow, at 1.45am on Wednesday.

A woman who went missing in the middle of the night with her three children has been found by police.

Kellyann Crosbie left her flat in Knightswood, Glasgow, at 1.45am on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old and her three children - a two-year-old boy and girls aged three and four - were last seen on Kirkton Avenue.

A search was launched after Ms Crosbie had failed to contact her family.

But officers have now confirmed they have been found.

