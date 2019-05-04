Woman who went missing with children during night found
Kellyann Crosbie left her flat in Knightswood, Glasgow, at 1.45am on Wednesday.
A woman who went missing in the middle of the night with her three children has been found by police.
The 25-year-old and her three children - a two-year-old boy and girls aged three and four - were last seen on Kirkton Avenue.
A search was launched after Ms Crosbie had failed to contact her family.
But officers have now confirmed they have been found.
