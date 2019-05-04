Thousands take part in independence march in Glasgow

The All Under One Banner march took place on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.

March: Thousands of supporters took part. STV

Thousands of people are marching through Glasgow in support of Scottish Independence.

The All Under One Banner march began at 1.30pm on Saturday, with supporters marching from Kelvingrove Park.

The route carried on towards the city centre before ending at Glasgow Green.

Tens of thousands of marchers were expected to take part, with participants waving flags, carrying banners and playing music.

Road closures have been put in place due to the march.

Scotland TranServ said a number of M8 junctions and lanes will be closed in order to protect public safety while the event is under way.

Marchers made their way from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green. STV

The march will cross the M8 at Charing Cross, with a closure implemented on the westbound carriageway from the junction 15 onslip at Townhead and a lane closure in place through to the junction 18 offslip at Charing Cross.

First Bus also advised passengers that services within the city centre will be impacted.

The bus company stated: "With 100,000 people expected, this will have a major impact on services within the city centre.

"We will endeavour to keep a service running, however there will be disruptions and diversions to services.

"The on-street team will be in place to monitor services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, which regrettably, is due to circumstances outwith our control."

