Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike in crash

A 26-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after his bike lost control and struck a kerb in Glasgow.

Crash: Govan Road. Google 2019.

A motorcyclist has died after being thrown from his bike during a crash in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old man was fatally injured after his black coloured 125cc KSR Moto motorcycle lost control and struck a kerb causing him to come off.

The incident took place on Govan Road, near to Canting Way, at around 5pm on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the biker was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sergeant Jon Mochan aid: "We are trying to establish exactly what caused this motorcycle to lose control and are appealing to anyone who may have seen the bike prior to the incident taking place, or may have dash-cam footage from Govan Road near to 5pm."

