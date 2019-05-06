Motorcyclist killed in lorry collision named by police

Scott Crosbie, 49, died at the scene of the crash on the A709 near Lockerbie on Saturday.

Investigation: The crash happened on the A709. Google 2019

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.

Scott Crosbie, from Lochmaben in Dumfries and Galloway, was travelling on the A709 near Lockerbie when the crash happened at around 10.45am on Saturday.

Mr Crosbie, 49, died at the scene.

Police investigating the crash said they have spoken to a number of drivers but appealed for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch said: "We have spoken to a number of drivers who stopped at the time of the incident, however we are appealing for anyone who has not spoken to us to get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from the A709, or in that area, to come forward. You may have information that can help us establish exactly what happened here."

