Pro-independence march organiser reported by police

Mandeep Singh, 39, headed the All Under One Banner event in Glasgow on Saturday.

Independence: More than 30,000 people took part in the march. STV

One of the organisers of Saturday's pro-independence march in Glasgow has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mandeep Singh, 39, who headed the All Under One Banner event, confirmed on social media that he had been reported in connection with section 65 of the Civic Government Act 1982.

The complaint is related to conditions imposed on the event by Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland.

Police said up to 35,000 people attended the march, which began at Kelvingrove Park before ending with a rally at Glasgow Green.

March: Marchers made their way from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green. STV

At a Public Processions Committee meeting last month, a condition was imposed that the procession should assemble at 10am before setting off at 11am after police and fire chiefs raised safety concerns over the size and scale of the event.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 39-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for failing to comply with conditions imposed on a procession."

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said the local authority would be unable to comment as the "investigation is live".

