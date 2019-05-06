Detectives believe missing woman may have come to harm

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen in the Monkton area of Ayrshire on Sunday, April 28.

Missing: Emma Faulds disappeared on April 28. Police Scotland

Police investigating the disappearance of a Kilmarnock woman believe she may have come to harm.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen at around 9.10pm in the Monkton area of Ayrshire on Sunday, April 28.

She has not been seen or heard from since, which has been described as "totally out of character".

Ms Faulds' car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport with the registration F5 EMA, is currently undergoing a full forensic examination.

Specialist officers have also been searching areas and properties in the Monkton area, including two other cars which are also being examined.

Officers continue to review CCTV footage for any sightings of Ms Faulds, and have appealed for anyone who spotted her car around the time she went missing to get in touch.

Investigation: Ms Faulds drove the BMW pictured above. Police Scotland

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team, said: "Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming.

"Emma also has a dog, a West Highland Terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it.

"We are liaising with Emma's family and we now believe that she may have come to harm.

"Emma's car has been removed for examination and I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers or members of the public who may have seen it being driven in the Monkton and Kilmarnock areas late Sunday night into Monday morning.

"I would ask people with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured the car and not realise its significance.

"You may have noticed the registration number but thought nothing of it at the time, but now where and when you saw it could be vital."

'We are liaising with Emma's family and we now believe that she may have come to harm' Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus

Ms Faulds' family, who reported her missing last Tuesday, are said to be extremely upset.

DCI Fergus added: "Emma is a sociable outgoing person who enjoys seeing her family and friends.

"They are distraught at not knowing where she is or what may have happened to her.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.

"If you saw Emma a few days before she was reported missing, you may have information which could assist us so please do contact us; did you see her with anyone, did you speak her, any small piece of information could be highly significant."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.