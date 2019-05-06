Lorry driver killed in M74 collision named by police

Malcolm Easton, 42, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal: Malcolm Easton died after a crash on the M74. Police Scotland

A lorry driver who died after his vehicle overturned in a crash on the M74 has been named by police.

Malcolm Easton, 42, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene following the smash with a BMW car near Lesmahagow, Lanark, shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday.

The 36-year-old male driver of the BMW was uninjured in the incident.

An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of the collision, which saw the lorry career off the carriageway and overturn.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them.

A force spokesperson added: "In particular, if you have a dashcam please check your footage as you could have captured information on the vehicles which could assist in the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

