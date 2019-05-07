Man held after Subway staff 'attacked and racially abused'
The man will appear at court on Tuesday after being arrested on Friday.
A man will appear in court over a hate crime after staff working in a Subway restaurant were racially abused and assaulted.
The suspect entered the shop on Canal Street, Renfrew, on Friday night before reportedly subjecting workers to racist comments.
A member of staff was also attacked during the incident.
Police were called and the man was arrested shortly later.
He is due to appear at court on Tuesday.
