Gunman flees on bike with £50,000 in post office robbery

The raid happened at Stonedyke Post Office in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

Bearsden: The thief fled on a mountain bike. Google 2019

A robber brandished a gun at a shop worker before fleeing with £50,000 on his bike.

The robbery happened at Stonedyke Post Office on Spey Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

A 47-year-old man was closing the premises when the gunman made off with £50,000 in a JD Sports bag.

He fled on a mountain bike heading south on Spey Road.

The robber, in his late 40s to early 50s, was wearing blue overall-style trousers, a dark blue oil skin jacket with a hood, a navy tammy hat, black gloves and a silver and white neckerchief.

Sergeant Colin Kilgour said: "Although not physically injured, the man, who was simply closing up after a shift at work, has been left shaken by this incident.

"Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including checking through CCTV, in efforts to trace the person responsible.

"We would ask anyone who thinks they have any information regarding this incident to come forward. Think back, did you see anyone on a mountain bike in the area yesterday afternoon? Were you driving in the area? You could have dash-cam footage that could help us.

"The suspect was wearing quite distinctive clothing - do you remember seeing anyone matching his description? We urge you to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

