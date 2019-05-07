  • STV
  • MySTV

House taped off by police in search for missing youth worker

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Emma Faulds was last seen at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28, in Monkton, Ayrshire.

Missing: Emma Faulds was last seen in Monkton, Ayrshire.
Missing: Emma Faulds was last seen in Monkton, Ayrshire.

A house has been taped off by police investigating the disappearance of a missing woman.

Emma Faulds was last seen at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28, in Monkton, Ayrshire.

Police said it was "alarming" she had not been in touch with friends and family, leaving behind her beloved dog.

Officers have now erected a blue tent at a house in Fairfield Park, Monkton.

The 39-year-old's car has been removed for forensic examinations while other houses were being searched in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are searching a number of properties and vehicles in the Monkton area as part of the inquiry.

"We are carrying out inquiries at that property."

Ms Faulds is white, around 5ft 3in, with a slim, athletic build, long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Detectives are also searching CCTV for any sightings of the missing youth worker or her car.

Chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming.

Emma Faulds: A house has been taped off as part of searches.
Emma Faulds: A house has been taped off as part of searches.

"Emma also has a dog, a West Highland Terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it.

"We are liaising with Emma's family and we now believe that she may have come to harm.

"Emma's car has been removed for examination and I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers or members of the public who may have seen it being driven in the Monkton and Kilmarnock areas late Sunday night into Monday morning.

"I would ask people with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured the car and not realise its significance.

"You may have noticed the registration number but thought nothing of it at the time, but now where and when you saw it could be vital."

DCI Fergus added that her family have been left devastated by her disappearance.

He said: "Emma is a sociable outgoing person who enjoys seeing her family and friends.

"They are distraught at not knowing where she is or what may have happened to her.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.

"If you saw Emma a few days before she was reported missing, you may have information which could assist us so please do contact us; did you see her with anyone, did you speak her, any small piece of information could be highly significant."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.