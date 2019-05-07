House taped off by police in search for missing youth worker

Emma Faulds was last seen at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28, in Monkton, Ayrshire.

A house has been taped off by police investigating the disappearance of a missing woman.

Emma Faulds was last seen at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28, in Monkton, Ayrshire.

Police said it was "alarming" she had not been in touch with friends and family, leaving behind her beloved dog.

Officers have now erected a blue tent at a house in Fairfield Park, Monkton.

The 39-year-old's car has been removed for forensic examinations while other houses were being searched in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are searching a number of properties and vehicles in the Monkton area as part of the inquiry.

"We are carrying out inquiries at that property."

Ms Faulds is white, around 5ft 3in, with a slim, athletic build, long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Detectives are also searching CCTV for any sightings of the missing youth worker or her car.

Chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming.

"Emma also has a dog, a West Highland Terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it.

"We are liaising with Emma's family and we now believe that she may have come to harm.

"Emma's car has been removed for examination and I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers or members of the public who may have seen it being driven in the Monkton and Kilmarnock areas late Sunday night into Monday morning.

"I would ask people with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured the car and not realise its significance.

"You may have noticed the registration number but thought nothing of it at the time, but now where and when you saw it could be vital."

DCI Fergus added that her family have been left devastated by her disappearance.

He said: "Emma is a sociable outgoing person who enjoys seeing her family and friends.

"They are distraught at not knowing where she is or what may have happened to her.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.

"If you saw Emma a few days before she was reported missing, you may have information which could assist us so please do contact us; did you see her with anyone, did you speak her, any small piece of information could be highly significant."

