Music fans in hospital after drugs taken at dance event

Two people were arrested and 12 others were reported for drug offences at the Ben Nicky gig.

Intu Braehead: Four taken to hospital. Google

Four music fans have been taken to hospital after suffering from the effects of drink and drugs at a dance event in Glasgow.

Two people were arrested and 12 others reported for drug offences after the Ben Nicky and Friends gig at Intu Braehead on Saturday.

Police say the "vast majority" of the 2500 fans conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at the event.

Chief inspector Hazel Scott said: "Approximately 2500 people attended the event which involved the arrest of two people for drugs and minor disorder, a further 12 reported for drugs offences and one person for street drinking.

"Four persons were conveyed to hospital suffering from the effects of drink or drugs.

"I would like to thank the vast majority of those who attended for conducting themselves in an orderly fashion.

"I would also like to thank our partner agencies who all worked extremely well together to deliver a successful event."

