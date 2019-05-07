  • STV
  • MySTV

Missing Margaret Fleming 'had reading age of eight'

STV

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, deny murdering Ms Fleming in Inverkip.

Margaret Fleming: Two people accused of her murder.
Margaret Fleming: Two people accused of her murder. STV

A woman who taught missing Margaret Fleming told a murder trial she had a reading age of eight and struggled with writing.

Jacqueline Cahill, 56, who taught Ms Fleming standard grade English at Port Glasgow High between 1994 and 1996, was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, deny murdering her at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

A huge police investigation to find Ms Fleming was launched in November 2016 which involved a poster campaign and searches with police dogs and divers.

Cairney and Jones claim she left Inverkip in January 2000 with a members of the travelling community but returned from time to time over the years to collect her benefit money.

Mrs Cahill, who now works for North Lanarkshire Council, said in 2016, as part of the investigation, police showed her letters allegedly written by Ms Fleming to Cairney and Jones.

One letter was headed from Carlisle on January 9, 2000, and the other two from the Regent Palace Hotel in London on January 13, 2000.

Mrs Cahill said: "It is not letters Margaret would be capable of writing. 

"She had literacy difficulties. 

"She struggled to put pen to paper. 

"She struggled to read and read around about the level of an eight-year-old."

She told the High Court in Glasgow that Ms Fleming needed a support teacher to help with her writing and added: "Margaret's level would be 100 words.

"A number of difficult words in the letters are correctly spelt and there is a stream of consciousness in the writing. Margaret could have written 100 words with short sentences and one idea.

"I would be doubtful about Margaret using a phrase like 'stopped in your tracks.' Her literacy skills were not great. She would write in short sentences and she wasn't particularly imaginative."

The jury was shown the three letters which were all typed. The first from Carlisle was signed 'Mags' followed by six kisses and six hugs. In the other two the name Margaret was typed.

Defence QC Thomas Ross, who represents Cairney, asked Mrs Cahill, who last taught Margaret in 1996,: "How did you get a look at Margaret's previous work to compare it to the letters," and she replied: "I didn't have to I could remember Margaret's school work."

Mr Ross then said: "From memory you were comparing the ability of a child you had not seen for 21 years," and Mrs Cahill said: "That's true."

She added: "I do remember Margaret's work and I have every confidence saying this."

Mrs Cahil was asked if Ms Fleming's ability at reading and writing would have improved after she left school and she said: "I would find that extremely unlikely."

Cairney and Jones are also accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.