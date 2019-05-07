Fans set to bid farewell to Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers

The Lisbon Lion's funeral cortege will pass by supporters gathered at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Funeral: Stevie Chalmers.

Celtic fans are to bid farewell to another of their greatest heroes when Stevie Chalmers' funeral cortege passes by the ground on Wednesday.

Supporters are expected to gather in their numbers five days after thousands turned out to pay their last respects to Chalmers' former captain, Billy McNeill.

The forward scored the most important goal in Celtic's history, the 1967 European Cup final winner against Inter Milan, one of 231 he netted for the club.

A funeral mass will take place near Parkhead for Chalmers, who died aged 83 last week after suffering from dementia in recent years.

The service will take place at 11.30am at St Mary's Church in Calton, where Celtic Football Club was first established during a meeting in 1887.

The cortege will pass through the Celtic Way about 12.45pm before going on to a private family cremation.

A statement on the Celtic website read: "The Chalmers family would be delighted if those attending the funeral wear something green, in celebration of Stevie's connection to the club.

"The family have, with respect, requested family flowers only at the funeral.

"However, anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer Scotland would be very welcome."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032567752001-news-190503mcneill-cortege.jpg" />

