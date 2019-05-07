Search for 'high risk’ missing man as van found near home

Colin Boylan, from Lesmahagow, was last seen heading off in his van to work on Sunday.

Missing: Colin Boylan's van was found in Hamilton. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

A search has been launched for a "high risk" missing man who disappeared from his Lanarkshire home.

Colin Boylan, from Lesmahagow, was last seen heading off in his van to work from Bankead Road at 7am on Sunday.

The 35-year-old roadworker's vehicle was later found around 2pm on Tuesday in Fleming Way, Hamilton, around 15 miles from his house.

Police believe it had been there since around 10.20pm on Sunday night.

Officers are now appealing for information to help trace Mr Boylan.

Inspector George McCutcheon said: "Colin, a roadworker, left his home for work around 7am on Sunday morning.

"He headed off in his work's van, a white Ford Transit flatbed, which is liveried with the wording "Freeflow Traffic Management".

"His van was found around 2pm this afternoon in Fleming Way, Hamilton, around 15 miles from his home.

"We understand it has been there since around 10.20pm on Sunday night.

"Why he has travelled to Hamilton has still to be established.

"It is believed he may have been due to be working in that area, however, this has still to be confirmed. His family are not aware if he knows anyone there.

"He has never been missing before and to be away from his family without being in touch for this length of time is very out of character and his family are very concerned for him.

"We, and of course Colin's family, just want him to either come home or get in touch to let us know he is well, so would ask him to call someone as soon as possible.

"Officers have been in the area carrying out a search for him as well as checking CCTV and speaking to friends and family, however, there have been no further sightings of him."

