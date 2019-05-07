'High risk' missing man found after police search

Colin Boylan, from Lesmahagow, was traced safe and well after an appeal.

Colin Boylan: Found after searches. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

A "high risk" missing man who disappeared from his Lanarkshire home has been found.

Colin Boylan, from Lesmahagow, was last seen heading off in his van to work from Bankead Road at 7am on Sunday.

The 35-year-old roadworker's vehicle was later found at 2pm on Tuesday in Fleming Way, Hamilton, around 15 miles from his house.

Mr Boylan was later found safe and well after police searches.

