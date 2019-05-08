CCTV appeal after two women attacked outside nightclub

Police hope someone will recognise the man following the assault in Paisley last September.

CCTV: Police want to trace the man pictured. Google

CCTV images have been released after two young woman were attacked outside a Renfrewshire nightclub.

Police want to speak with the man pictured, who they believe can help them with their enquiries.

The two women, aged 18 and 23, were attacked on Storie Street, Paisley, at around 2.45am on Sunday, September 30 after leaving a nearby nightclub.

Detective Constable Kelly Ferris said: "This was a distressing experience for the women concerned who had been on a night out in the local area before being assaulted.

"We are continuing our extensive enquiries into this incident and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information about this crime to contact police."

Anyone with any information can contact Paisley Public Protection Unit on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

