Funeral taking place for Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers

The Lisbon Lion scored the winning goal for Celtic in the 1967 European Cup final.

Chalmers: Scored winner in European Cup final.

The funeral of Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers is taking place in Glasgow.

Supporters have been gathering to say a final farewell to the former striker, who scored 228 goals in his 11-year spell at Celtic Park.

The goalscoring hero of the club's famous European Cup-winning side, known as the Lisbon Lions, died last week aged 83 after suffering from dementia in recent years.

A service was being held at St Mary's Church in Calton, where Celtic Football Club was first established during a meeting in 1887.

A cortege will pass through the Celtic Way about 12.45pm before going on to a private family cremation.

Among the mourners in attendance are former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Chalmers' Lisbon Lions team mates.

Chalmers scored the most important goal in Celtic's history when he turned the ball beyond the Inter Milan goalkeeper after a shot from Bobby Murdoch in the 1967 final.

His strike completed a remarkable comeback for the Hoops and made sure the famous trophy was heading for Glasgow.

His funeral comes just five days after that of another Celtic great and former team-mate of Chalmers, Billy McNeill, who captained the legendary side to Lisbon glory 52 years ago.

