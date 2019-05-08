Two men shot car dealer as he worked on vehicle at farm

John Docherty and Don Templeton repeatedly fired at James McGurk at Crosslee Poultry Farm.

Crosslee Poultry Farm: Scene of shooting. STV

Two men have been jailed for shooting a car dealer as he worked on a farm.

Convicted murderer John Docherty, 47, and Don Templeton, 38, from Johnstone, repeatedly fired at James McGurk at Crosslee Poultry Farm, Bridge of Weir.

Mr McGurk was shot from behind and pellets hit his right buttock.

Gunman Docherty and getaway driver Templeton were jailed for 12 and eight years respectively at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Judge Lord Armstrong told the pair: "This was an unprovoked and concerted attack, a brutally and excessively violent attack with a shotgun.

"The injuries inflicted were life-threatening and without medical intervention Mr McGurk would have died."

Defence counsel for both men said they continued to protest their innocence.

In evidence, Mr McGurk, 42, who buys and sells cars, said he did not know who shot him. At the time he was working on a car at the farm.

He told prosecutor Paul Nelson: "I can't remember much. It is all a blur to me. I got shot from behind. I heard a bang and I was propelled forward."

Docherty was jailed for murder in 1995 for killing pensioner John Boyd, 69, in his isolated cottage near Patna, Ayrshire.

He murdered Mr Boyd with a pair of pruning shears and stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver to get his cashcard.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.