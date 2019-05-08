Lawyer on trial accused of murdering man at flat

Joanne Threshie is alleged to have been involved in the killing of Frederick McGettigan.

High Court: Lawyer accused of man's murder.

A lawyer is to stand trial accused of murdering a man at his flat in Glasgow.

Joanne Threshie is alleged to have been involved in the killing of 51-year-old Frederick McGettigan in Auchinairn two years ago.

Prosecutors claim 36-year-old Threshie was acting with a man called Kirk McIntyre.

It is alleged Mr McGettigan died after being struck on the head and body with a knife or similar item in August 2017.

Threshie pleaded not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Judge Lady Stacey scheduled a trial, which could last around ten days, for October.

Threshie, of Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, was released on bail.

