Armed police called after man spotted with bow and arrow
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Troon.
Armed police were called after a man was spotted with a bow and arrow on a street.
The alert was raised in Templehill, Troon, shortly after 8am on Wednesday.
A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Roads including Dukes Road and Union Street were cordoned off.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 8.05am police received reports of a man in possession of a weapon at Templehill in Troon.
"Officers attended and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.