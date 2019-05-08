Armed police called after man spotted with bow and arrow

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Troon.

Police: A man has been arrested. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Armed police were called after a man was spotted with a bow and arrow on a street.

The alert was raised in Templehill, Troon, shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Roads including Dukes Road and Union Street were cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 8.05am police received reports of a man in possession of a weapon at Templehill in Troon.

"Officers attended and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment."

