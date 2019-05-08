Missing woman's family 'utterly distraught' by disappearance

Emma Faulds was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28.

Emma Faulds: A major investigation has been launched.

The family of a woman missing for ten days have been left "utterly distraught" by the youth worker's disappearance.

Emma Faulds was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28.

Police said it was "alarming" that the 39-year-old had not been in touch with friends and family, leaving behind her beloved dog.

Officers have erected a blue tent at a house in Fairfield Park, Monkton. Her car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport, has been removed by police and is undergoing a full forensic examination.

The car was outside her home on Fullarton Street in Kilmarnock at 7.30am on Monday, April 29.

Police urged anyone who saw the vehicle being driven or being parked there to contact them.

Missing: Her family are worried.

Police said the family of Ms Faulds are "utterly distraught" at her disappearance.

Chief Inspector Martin Fergus said: "I am deeply concerned that there has been no contact from Emma.

"She comes from a loving and close-knit family and is constantly in touch with them. She also cares for her dog and she would never just leave him without ensuring he is being cared for.

"Given that there has been no contact from her, I cannot rule out the possibility that she may have come to harm."

He added: "We continue to speak to Emma's family and friends and people who know Emma in the hope that they can provide information which would assist us.

"Members of the public are also providing information, which is currently being assessed, and I'm grateful for their contribution.

"I'm still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Emma's blue BMW between Monkton and Kilmarnock.

"It has a personalised registration, F5 EMA, please think back, did you see this car and where did you see it?"

Detectives are continuing to review CCTV for any images of Emma or her car as they try to piece together her movements.

They are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen her car in the areas of Fairfield Park, Monkton, and her home in Fullarton Street in Kilmarnock between late on Sunday night and 7.30am on Monday morning, when it was seen parked outside her home.

Ms Faulds is white, around 5ft 3in with a slim, athletic build, pale complexion, blue eyes and long blonde hair.

