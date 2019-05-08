Search launched by police to find missing 15-year-old boy

Jay Begbie, from Edinburgh, was last seen in Doo'Cot, Alloa, at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Jay Begbie: A search has been launched.

A search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jay Begbie was last seen in Doo'Cot, Alloa, at 6.30pm on Sunday.

The teenager is believed to have been in Tillicoultry at 1.30am on Monday.

Jay, who lives in Edinburgh, is known to frequent in Howdenhall, Calder Road and Wester Hailes areas of the city.

He is white, around 5ft 7in, slim with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black Armani zip-up tracksuit top, green jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

