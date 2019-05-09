  • STV
  • MySTV

Alesha: Charity dedicates counselling room to murdered girl

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Six-year-old's mum Georgina Lochrane will help develop the room for charity FAMS.

A charity helping Alesha MacPhail's family has revealed a poignant tribute to the murdered six-year-old.

Her mum Georgina Lochrane is to help develop a counselling room at the new home of Family and Friends Against Murder and Suicide (FAMS) in Motherwell.

Six-year-old Alesha was killed by Aaron Campbell, 16, while she visited her dad and grandparents on the Isle of the Bute last summer.

Georgina, 24, told STV News it took her months to find the right support and how she has now found strength from her involvement with FAMS.

She said: "FAMS now have their own building. They have their own rooms, one of the counselling rooms they are going to create in memory of Alesha.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited about that and I'm definitely going to be doing my training and hopefully soon I'll be working alongside them as a volunteer and can help people."

'I'm definitely going to be doing my training and hopefully soon I'll be working alongside them as a volunteer and can help people.'
Georgina Lochrane

Now in their new premises, FAMS' aim is to create calm and welcoming surroundings.

Georgina, from Airdrie, is helping to appeal for donations, sponsors and decorators and it's hoped schoolchildren will help transform Alesha's room.

The new centre in Motherwell will be named Paul Gerard McGilvray's Lighthouse in memory of the murdered son of one of the charity's founders.

Two other families affected by suicide will also have rooms dedicated to their loved ones.

All of FAMS' members have personal experience and some are bereaved parents or siblings.

They are trained to become a befriender to help people dealing with a loss or suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

Among them is Pamela Youngson, whose brother Alan was murdered almost six years ago. She told how lonely she felt following his death.

"The police family liaison workers were brilliant, but that was only during the trial," she said.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1437624-alesha-macphail-s-mum-feels-guilt-over-six-year-old-s-murder/ | default

"The rest of time, which is so vast, is a long time to be alone in a very dark place.

"I didn't need trauma therapy at the start - I just needed someone to sit with me and say 'you're going to get through this and everything you are feeling right now is completely normal and it's ok'."

Others in this group have also been affected by a loved one's suicide. They say with the training comes a greater understanding of their own loss.

Amy McCluskey said: "To lose someone in circumstances like that, it's something that will probably stay with me forever.

"It has definitely changed me as a person but it's made me want to help other people, I want to use that. You never want people to feel like that alone.

"By doing the befriender scheme, you're able to use what you've learned along with training from FAMS to help people to may be make their situation better."

She added: "I think straight away as soon as I started the FAMS, I felt like the support was there.

"They were a family and made me welcome straight away. If you ever needed anyone to talk to, their support was there."

If you have been affected by these issues, you can contact FAMS on 07736 326062.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.