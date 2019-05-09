Man held over disappearance of youth worker Emma Faulds
The 39-year-old was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28.
A man has been arrested over the disappearance of Emma Faulds.
The 39-year-old was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, at 9.10pm on Sunday, April 28.
Police said it was "alarming" the youth worker had not been in touch with friends and family, leaving behind her beloved dog.
Officers have now arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with her disappearance.
A blue tent had been put up by police at a house in Fairfield Park.
Her car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport, has also been removed by police and is undergoing a full forensic examination.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.